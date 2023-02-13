J&K citizens air grievances through ‘Pukaar’ | GAD registers upswing in redressal rate from 10 % to around 60 %  

Earlier, “Pukaar” would be referred to as “Grievance Cell”, established by the General Administration Department for hassle-free and smooth reaching out of the general public to all Administrative Secretaries and other officers of Administrative Departments.

“This helpline has been christened as Pukaar, and a team of officials within the GAD have been assigned the task of registration of grievances of the general public. The earlier call centre was rudimentary. After its re-christening, we are trying to make one-point contact for the common people. Now we are trying to make it 24X7. “Pukaar”- actually means “Call.” We are planning to modernise it with Voice Recording System (VRS),” official sources informed Greater Kashmir.