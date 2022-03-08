J&K Cong stages protest, hits out at govt on price rise, unemployment, statehood issues

The party's protest march, from the Indira Chowk to the Raj Bhawan, was, however, stopped by police, which had put up barricades.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Jammu and Kashmir affairs in-charge Rajani Patil, AICC spokesperson Alka Lamba and Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief G A Mir were among the demonstrators who raised the slogan "Ladki hun, lad sakti hun", which was coined by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Patil lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre, saying it had failed to fulfil its promise of ensuring security of women. "What has happened in different parts of the country against women under the BJP regime is shameful," she said while addressing the demonstrators.

On issues of price rise and unemployment, including in Jammu and kashmir, the Congress MP said that the Narendra Modi government has utterly failed to bring prices of essentials under control.