J&K cops to be armed with corner short pistols, other modern weapons system

Jammu, Feb 17: As a process to upgrade weapons of the police, the authorities have introduced three state of art weapon systems of Zen ShootEdge corner shot pistol in a bid to enhance the fighting capability in counter terror operations.
A senior police officer told Greater Kashmir that “The project to upgrade the weapon system in Jammu and Kashmir is in the pipeline although the AK rifles have also been upgraded to increase fire power. We have introduced three weapon systems for now.”
He did not share further details of the weapons in the process which will be introduced in J&K.
The ShootEdge is an advanced CornerShot Weapon System which has been developed by Zen Technologies in association with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). “The J&K Police cops are training them to use Zen ShootEdge, MP-5 rifles, and Tavor X-95 – newly introduced weapons. These weapons, especially corner shot pistols, enable the cops to fire at the target without exposing themselves.”
The police officer said that the introduction of three weapons was important to enhance safety and security in Jammu and Kashmir amid the changing security scenario. The officer said that the weapons will improve the capability and accuracy of the policemen in counter-terror operations and conclude the operations within minutes without putting the lives of the cops in danger especially in close combat.
This system will enable the weapons with red dot laser, high resolution low light infrared camera, infrared illumination and tactical torch to achieve the set goal within a short time with accuracy, he said.
“The corner shot weapon system can also be fitted with pistols like glock-17, glock-19 and 9mm. These weapons will also be provided to all the districts and accordingly proper training will also be provided to the cops,” he said.