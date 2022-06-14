J&K DGP reviews security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

The DGP emphasized that local andA highway security grids need to be kept fully geared up at all levels and joint efforts of all security forces must continue to conduct smoothly the pilgrimage. He also reviewed the additional security measures being taken on the National Highway.



The DGP said that adequate manpower has been made available to the jurisdictional officers and reiterated that the identified routes of travel and movement, Do's and Don'ts for the yatris, and helpline numbers should be made public and be circulated through every possible medium so that yatris could take note and ask for any assistance effortlessly.