J&K Dharmik Paryatan Culture and Heritage Trust Meet

Jammu, Apr 8: Highlighting the huge potential of pilgrim tourism across the Jammu region, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today called for compiling the inventory of the heritage sites, shrines and ancient temples for drawing a roadmap for developing Jammu Pilgrim Tourism Circuit for devotees to seek spiritual bliss.
“Jammu’s identity as the City of Temples is not only to be preserved but promoted in a big way by raising state-of-art infrastructure and making optimum use of technology to showcase the rich heritage on a larger canvass,” Mr Rana said while speaking at a function organised by Jammu and Kashmir Dharmik Paryatan Culture and Heritage Trust at Press Club Jammu here this morning.
Rana sought a pro-active approach for harnessing the huge pilgrim tourism potential of the Jammu region, saying action will speak louder than symbolism. He also sought active public participation in realizing this objective and said that the pilgrim tourist circuit will open up vistas of opportunities for entrepreneurs, startups, traders, eateries, transporters and all those engaged with the tourism trade.
BJP leader stated that most thronged heritage sites like Shiv Khori, Krimchi, Sudh Mahadev Shiv Temple besides ancient temples across the Jammu Division especially the City, as also Utterbeni, Purmandal and Devak also need to be included in the pilgrim tourism circuit with active participation of the people, who are primary stakeholders, he said, adding that the services of INTACH should be utilized, given its vast experience and expertise.
He also referred to 24x7x365 influx of pilgrims, thronging from various parts of the country and abroad to pay obeisance at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi on Trikuta Hills round the year and Shri Amarnathji Shrine on Kashmir Himalayas for over two months and said this makes the Jammu City as most sought after destination of north India. Besides being the first Padhao to the famous shrines and ancient temples, the city is a gateway to Kashmir and Ladakh bound adventurers, nature lovers, sports persons and tourists. In such a backdrop, there is immense need of exploring the pilgrim sites around the city to provide added attraction to the visitors. He emphasised the need for having a robust infrastructure as part of the Jammu Pilgrim Tourist Circuit.