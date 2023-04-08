J&K Dharmik Paryatan Culture and Heritage Trust Meet

BJP leader stated that most thronged heritage sites like Shiv Khori, Krimchi, Sudh Mahadev Shiv Temple besides ancient temples across the Jammu Division especially the City, as also Utterbeni, Purmandal and Devak also need to be included in the pilgrim tourism circuit with active participation of the people, who are primary stakeholders, he said, adding that the services of INTACH should be utilized, given its vast experience and expertise.

He also referred to 24x7x365 influx of pilgrims, thronging from various parts of the country and abroad to pay obeisance at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi on Trikuta Hills round the year and Shri Amarnathji Shrine on Kashmir Himalayas for over two months and said this makes the Jammu City as most sought after destination of north India. Besides being the first Padhao to the famous shrines and ancient temples, the city is a gateway to Kashmir and Ladakh bound adventurers, nature lovers, sports persons and tourists. In such a backdrop, there is immense need of exploring the pilgrim sites around the city to provide added attraction to the visitors. He emphasised the need for having a robust infrastructure as part of the Jammu Pilgrim Tourist Circuit.