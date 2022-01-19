J&K Digital Feedback System evokes public response

Jammu, Jan 19: The recently-launched Digital Feedback System for the 27 G2C services has garnered an exceptional response from the public, an official spokesman said on Wednesday.
He said that the citizens in large numbers were rating various government services being provided by different departments and sharing their experience for further improving the service delivery mechanism.
An analysis of the received feedback reveals that services like Domicile Certificate of Revenue Department, Age Certificate of Health Department, IGNOAPS of Social Welfare, and Physically Challenged Certificate of Health Department were getting very good responses on the feedback mechanism (RAS).
It is expected that around 130 more services developed under EoDB (Ease of Doing Business) would be included shortly.
RAS is a user-friendly Digital Feedback Mechanism that enables the citizens to provide effective feedback on the services offered to them through SMS and weblink thereby enhancing transparency and accountability.
The government departments have a Graphical User Interface (GUI) for assessing the feedback from citizens to further improve their service delivery.
Commissioner Secretary IT Department, PrernaPuri reviewed the progress of the digital feedback mechanism and reiterated that the J&K administration was responsive to the needs of the public and the Rapid Assessment System was assisting the quality evaluation of G2C services being provided to the citizens.
She impressed upon all departments to use the public feedback to improvise towards the betterment of services in the times to come.