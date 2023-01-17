J&K employees asked to attend RD function, Beating Retreat as 'official duty'

“All the officers/officials of the government and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), stationed at Jammu, are called upon to attend the function as a part of their official duty. All Heads of Departments and Chief Executives of Public Sector Undertakings shall ensure their own participation and also of the employees subordinate to them in the function,” read an order issued by GAD Secretary Dr Piyush Singla. The Beating Retreat ceremony of the Republic Day Celebrations is being held on January 29, 2023 at 4.30 pm at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu.

