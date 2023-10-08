J&K equitably empowered: Pawan, Rana

Udhampur, Oct 8 : Stating that J&K has been equitably empowered politically, socially and economically post abrogation of Article 370, senior BJP leaders Pawan Gupta and Devender Singh Rana today described the political developments of August 5, 2019 as beginning of a new era in Jammu and Kashmir with people of both the regions getting equal opportunities in political discourse and ending the hegemony of selected few.
Addressing a public meeting at Jhib Thathi in Udhampur this afternoon, the two leaders said the people in this part of the country wanted a change in the stereo-type political management which had remained the domain of privileged few and benefitted the elite political class alone.
Gupta gave credit for such a monumental change to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are confidently looking towards their economic emancipation and political empowerment after breaking the shackles of despondency.
Gupta said the BJP has been working in a mission mode to assuage the aspirations of all segments of society, irrespective of religion, region or caste. Politics for the BJP is a medium to serve the people and steering the nation to new heights of progress and development. This is what the world has been witnessing with envy how the stature of India is growing in every field, he added. He referred to the people friendly schemes of the present Government which have people as the focal point and are focused on the welfare and upliftment of each section of the society.
Speaking on the occasion, Devender Rana exuded confidence that Jammu and Kashmir will progress and prosper under the decisive leadership of Narendra Modi, who has emerged as a global leader, with countries across the continents looking towards him in resolving issues concerning them. In this context, he referred to the pioneering role of the Prime Minister in the conflict situation in Ukraine and safe passage of Indians and others by prevailing upon both the adversaries. Back home, he referred to the landmark initiatives like women reservation bill and said that this will be a game changer for the political empowerment of nearly half of the country’s population.
Rana referred in detail to the other path-breaking initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, One Nation-One Ration Card, StartUp, Digital Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Jan Dhan Yojana, Izzat Ghar programme and much more, saying these schemes have changed the lives of the people. He said the health cover of Rs 5 lakh each is available to over 50 crore families across the country, which includes the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir, as a special dispensation. He said the commitment of the Prime Minister to public welfare keeps every worker on mission mode to realize his dream of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Pryas, Sabka Vishwas. He said the Prime Minister is steering India to be the Vishwa Guru. After becoming the fifth economic power, Bharat is now looking towards being the one among the first three economic powers in the world in the next few years, he said, adding that this is going to happen as Modi Hai Tu Mumkin Hai.