J&K equitably empowered: Pawan, Rana

Gupta said the BJP has been working in a mission mode to assuage the aspirations of all segments of society, irrespective of religion, region or caste. Politics for the BJP is a medium to serve the people and steering the nation to new heights of progress and development. This is what the world has been witnessing with envy how the stature of India is growing in every field, he added. He referred to the people friendly schemes of the present Government which have people as the focal point and are focused on the welfare and upliftment of each section of the society.

Speaking on the occasion, Devender Rana exuded confidence that Jammu and Kashmir will progress and prosper under the decisive leadership of Narendra Modi, who has emerged as a global leader, with countries across the continents looking towards him in resolving issues concerning them. In this context, he referred to the pioneering role of the Prime Minister in the conflict situation in Ukraine and safe passage of Indians and others by prevailing upon both the adversaries. Back home, he referred to the landmark initiatives like women reservation bill and said that this will be a game changer for the political empowerment of nearly half of the country’s population.