J&K Ex-servicemen re-employment Rules -2021 notified

Jammu, Oct 22: General Administration Department (GAD) has notified Jammu and Kashmir Ex-servicemen (Re-employment in Public Service and Posts) Rules, 2021.
These rules will come into force from the date of their notification in the official gazette. “All existing rules and orders in force immediately before the commencement of these rules relating to matters covered by these rules are hereby repealed. Notwithstanding such repeal, any appointment, order made or action taken under the provisions of the rules/orders so repealed shall be deemed to have been made or taken under the corresponding provisions of these rules,” read “Repeal and Savings” clauses of the notification, issued by the Commissioner Secretary, GAD, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso of Article 309 of the constitution, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir by makes the rules namely Jammu and Kashmir Ex-servicemen (Re-employment in Public Service and Posts) Rules, 2021,” read the notification.
“An ex-serviceman shall be required to produce a certificate in form XIV duly signed by the competent authority as provided in rule 18 of the J&K Reservation Rules, 2005,” the notification explained. It further explained that an ex-serviceman on joining any post after having availed horizontal reservation, cannot avail of the benefit of reservation as ex-serviceman for any subsequent employment.
“Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in the recruitment rules of any service in force, these rules shall apply to the direct recruitment posts borne on all the subordinate services under the Government, which carry the pay of and up to Level 6E (35900- 1 13500),” the notification added.
Meanwhile, there is special provision regarding relaxation in physical endurance tests, and all the ex-servicemen would be required to pass written tests and fulfill the prescribed physical standards apart from meeting the medical standards prescribed for the direct recruitment.
With regard to power to remove difficulties, the notification mentioned, “If any difficulty arises in giving effect to the provisions and interpretation of these rules, the government in the General Administration Department may issue such instructions, not inconsistent with the provisions of these rules, which appear to it to be necessary or expedient for the purpose of removing the difficulty and for the purpose of giving effect to these rules.”