J&K Ex-servicemen re-employment Rules -2021 notified

These rules will come into force from the date of their notification in the official gazette. “All existing rules and orders in force immediately before the commencement of these rules relating to matters covered by these rules are hereby repealed. Notwithstanding such repeal, any appointment, order made or action taken under the provisions of the rules/orders so repealed shall be deemed to have been made or taken under the corresponding provisions of these rules,” read “Repeal and Savings” clauses of the notification, issued by the Commissioner Secretary, GAD, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.