J&K: First batch of pilgrims embarks on Budha Amarnath Yatra

Stating that all security arrangements have been done for the Yatra, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh, wished pilgrims on their journey.

"All security arrangements have been done for the Budha Amarnath Yatra which started today. The Yatra will continue for the next 11 days. Best wishes to all the yatris for their journey," ADGP Singh said while talking to the reporters.

Meanwhile, as the calendar edges closer to August 31, the administrative machinery in North Kashmir's Bandipora district is meticulously laying the groundwork for the imminent 'Chota Amarnath Yatra.'