J&K fully geared to tackle any Covid situation: Experts to CS

The Chief Secretary also emphasized on assessing all the facilities afresh so that their operational readiness is checked. He asked them to take stock of medicines and other paraphernalia before hand so that people are served better, if need arises. He asked the department to give booster doses to the vulnerable groups like elderly. He also directed them for encouraging people to observe the Covid appropriate behavior for safety of one and all.

The Secretary Health informed the meeting that currently there is no bed occupancy related to covid in the health facilities of the UT. He made out that the testing capacity of J&K has been augmented by many folds. The new three COBAS 6800 machines are also being procured for enhancing the facilities further, he added.