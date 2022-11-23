J&K government enhances financial powers of Panchayati Raj Institutions

Jammu, Nov 23: The Administrative Council (AC), under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday approved the delegation of powers for granting administrative approval to Gram Panchayats, Block Samitis and Zila Parishads for execution of works, the expenditure of which will be met out of panchayats’ own resources.

A government spokesperson that in order to promote the involvement of PRIs in the development process, the Government has further empowered the Panchayati Raj Institutions financially.