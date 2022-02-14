J&K govt announces one-time age relaxation for candidates for withdrawn posts

The candidates eligible for the posts in terms of age earlier, have in the meantime crossed the upper age limit for the posts advertised since 2004.

"Subject to the fulfillment of other conditions of eligibility, a candidate shall be deemed to be eligible in terms of upper age limit, if he/she applies for the said post(s) in pursuance to fresh advertisement, as and when issued by JKPSC/SSB, " a government handout said.