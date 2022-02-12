J&K govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to NoKs of Army soldiers killed in line of duty

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha while making the announcement in a statement said, "The jawans of our security forces have laid down their lives while protecting the territorial integrity of the nation and this decision will end the discriminatory policy towards martyrs".

The LG also announced various other policy decisions saying the J&K government has "ensured free, fair, and merit based selections in the recruitment process".

"The pending 3000 Class-IV posts will be filled within two months on merit basis," he added.

The LG asked the aspirants to "not get misled". "We are sensitive to the concerns of our people, our youth. They can reach out to my office, or the office of any senior officers and their issues will be redressed on merit," the Lt Governor said.

Replying to a question of JDA’s action in Roopnagar area to remove encroachments, the Lt Governor said that the "action has been taken as per the Rule of Law and as per the directions of Hon’ble High Court".

"We are responsible for safeguarding the rights of rightful and legal allottees of any piece of land, but at the same time, the government also has a sympathetic view on those evicted and is considering every aspect for their settlement as well," he said.

The Lt Governor warned against "miscreants who tried to give a different colour to the anti- encroachment drive and reiterated UT Government's commitment to protect the interests of the tribal communities".

"The government is dedicatedly working for the welfare of tribal communities, which were neglected for the last seven decades. Implementation of Forest Rights Act, individual and community rights certificates, Transit accommodations, scholarships to tribal students etc have brought new dawn in their lives and we are making every effort to bring the tribal community into the mainstream. We are extending the best education and medical facilities, besides offering sustainable employment opportunities to the youth from tribal communities,” he said.