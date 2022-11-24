J&K govt. approves free veterinary medicines for LSD affected farmers

Jammu, Nov 24: The Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Thursday approved the proposal for provision of free of cost medicines to Lumpy Skin Disease affected farmers of J&K.
A government spokesman said that Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to the LG and Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, chief secretary also attended the meeting.
The spokesperson said that all the 20 districts of J&K are affected with the disease, with 56,146 cattle having contracted infection till date out of which 1,564 animals have died.
"The affected farmers are in distress due to medical expenses which ranges from Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 10,000 and accordingly, to provide relief to the farmers, provision of free of cost veterinary medicines to LSD affected farmers has been made to ease the financial burden of the farmers for treating the disease, " the spokesperson said.