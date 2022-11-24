J&K govt. approves free veterinary medicines for LSD affected farmers

Jammu, Nov 24: The Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Thursday approved the proposal for provision of free of cost medicines to Lumpy Skin Disease affected farmers of J&K.

A government spokesman said that Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to the LG and Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, chief secretary also attended the meeting.