J&K govt assigns addl charges to two IAS officers

Srinagar, Mar 14: The J&K government on Monday assigned additional charges to two IAS officers in the civil administration.
As per an order issued to this effect by the General Administration Department, Abhishek Sharma, Mission Director, SBM-U 2.0 has been assigned the charge of the post of Mission Director, DAY-NULM in addition to his own duties.
Likewise, Akshay Labroo, Mission Director, AMRUT 2.0 has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Mission Director, PMAY-U in addition to his own duties.