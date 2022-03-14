J&K govt assigns addl charges to two IAS officers

As per an order issued to this effect by the General Administration Department, Abhishek Sharma, Mission Director, SBM-U 2.0 has been assigned the charge of the post of Mission Director, DAY-NULM in addition to his own duties.

Likewise, Akshay Labroo, Mission Director, AMRUT 2.0 has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Mission Director, PMAY-U in addition to his own duties.