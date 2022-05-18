J&K govt cautions depts over misuse of officials by cyber criminals

Srinagar May 18: The J&K government on Wednesday alerted all departments over alleged misuse of officials by cyber criminals.
A circular issued to this effect by the General Administration Department said that instances have been reported from various officers/officials of the UT wherein, identities of senior level UT functionaries are being used along with emails, telephone numbers on platforms like whatsapp and other messaging applications for conveying instructions/directions.
"The seriousness of the matter has necessitated issuing circular instructions to all the Departments to ensure that the identities of government functionaries are not misused by the cyber criminals. Accordingly, it is enjoined upon all Administrative Secretaries/HoDs/Managing Directors of various Government Organizations/Corporations to authenticate any instructions/direction received from any government functionary before processing/acting upon them, " the circular said.
It asked the respective departments to sensitize their officers/officials regarding these cyber attacks/frauds. "Onus of any adverse result of acting upon these unverified instructions/directions shall lie with the concerned officer/official. No action should be taken with respect to such messages that are in violation of rules/instructions/guidelines under any pretext, " it added.