J&K govt extends services of protesting nursing staff by three months

The LG further said that new positions of para medical staff will be "identified and advertised soon" adding the Corona Warriors will be given weightage in the recruitment.



"Met protesting nursing staff today and extended their contract for 3 months. I have also assured the health workers engaged on contract that new position of para medical staff will be identified and advertised soon. Our Corona Warriors will be given weightage in the recruitment, " the LG tweeted this afternoon.

"We are indebted to health workers who have been on the forefront of fight against covid pandemic. They always go much beyond their call of duty to save precious human lives. I salute their courage and selfless service, " he added.