J&K govt forms Task Force for 'generating employment opportunities identified by Mission Youth'

Srinagar, Mar 24: The J&K government on Thursday constituted a 15-member Task Force for generating employment opportunities in the "new and upcoming 225 destinations identified by the Mission Youth, J&K".
As per an order issued by the GAD to this effect, the committee chaired by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) will have the following as members:
Administrative Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Administrative Secretary Animal, Sheep, Husbandry and Fisheries Department, Administrative Secretary, Horticulture Department, Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmer's Welfare Department, Administrative Secretary, PW(R&B) Department, Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, Administrative Secretary, Transport Department, Administrative Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, Administrative Secretary, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department, Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth, J&K, Managing Director, Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited and Managing Director,Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited.
The committee, the order said, will "look into areas of possible convergence and setting out measures for creating employment opportunities in the new and upcoming 225 destinations identified by the Mission Youth, J&K".