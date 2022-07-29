J&K Govt orders cancellation of attachment of doctors, paramedical staff

Jammu, July 29: J&K government on Friday cancelled the attachment of the doctors and the paramedical staff with immediate effect.
The order by the Principal Secretary J&K Health and Medical Education (HME) Department Manoj Kumar Dwivedi stated that the step was aimed at ensuring better health care facilities to the general public and to restore the healthcare facilities in the rural areas.”
“All the attachment of doctors, paramedics which have been made by all the Head of the Departments including Chief Medical Officers, ADMOS and Block Medical Officers or any other officer at their own level from time to time are hereby cancelled with immediate effect and they shall report back to their original place of postings,” read the circular issued by Dwivedi.
"The concerned Head of the Departments are directed to submit compliance reports in this regard latest by August 1, 2022, without any fail. Besides, all the concerned DDOS are also directed not to draw the salary of any doctors, paramedics attached in their jurisdiction, henceforth,” Principal Secretary HME further ordered.
Later, through his official Twitter handle, Dwivedi warned, “It will not only be implemented. DDOs, who will draw the salary of attached employees, will also be penalised. Besides, HODs will be personally answerable. We need to have a total no-nonsense approach towards public service.”
“Service before self is the call of the time. All have some personal and family problems but when we refuse to work where our services are required we make the institutions & public suffer especially those in periphery and remote areas. Any non-compliance will invite action,” he tweeted.