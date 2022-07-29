J&K Govt orders cancellation of attachment of doctors, paramedical staff

The order by the Principal Secretary J&K Health and Medical Education (HME) Department Manoj Kumar Dwivedi stated that the step was aimed at ensuring better health care facilities to the general public and to restore the healthcare facilities in the rural areas.”

“All the attachment of doctors, paramedics which have been made by all the Head of the Departments including Chief Medical Officers, ADMOS and Block Medical Officers or any other officer at their own level from time to time are hereby cancelled with immediate effect and they shall report back to their original place of postings,” read the circular issued by Dwivedi.