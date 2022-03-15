Jammu
J&K govt orders minor reshuffle in civil administration
Bashir Ahmad Dar, Director General, Social Welfare, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission.
Srinagar, Mar 15: The J&K government on Tuesday ordered transfer of two JKAS officers and assigned charge of a post to another in the civil administration.
According to an order by the GAD in this regard, Bashir Ahmad Dar, Director General, Social Welfare, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission.
Shabnam Kamili, Mission Director, ICPS, J&K, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Director General, Social Welfare, Kashmir, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.
Raj Kumar Katoch, Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission, has been transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.