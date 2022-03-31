J&K govt prematurely retires five more employees under new provision

Srinagar, March 31: The J&K government on Thursday ordered premature retirement of five more officers under a new provision brought in October 2020.
As per separate orders issued to this effect by the GAD , the prematurely retired employees are: Mohammad Ashraf, Executive Officer, presently under suspension; Ghulam Mohammad Lone, I/c Executive Officer (presently posted as l/c Executive Officer, Municipal Committee, Frisal Kulgam); Imityaz Ahmad Dar, l/c Executive Officer (Presently posted as l/c Executive Officer in Municipal Committee, Yaripora Kulgam); Farzana Naqshbandi, the then Divisional Town Planner, (now l/c Senior Town Planner, presently under suspension and attached with Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority), and Hamid Ahmad Wani, l/c Senior Town Planner Town Planning Organization, J&K presently under suspension.
The employees have been retired under Article 226 (2) of the J&K Civil Service Regulations amended by the J&K in October 2020 to enable it to retire an employee upon completion of 22 years of service or attaining 48 years of age "in the public interest".
The J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) was the first to prematurely retire, under the new provision, an orderly named Fayaz Ahmad Siraj after completing 27 years of service on October 14, 2020.
The Article provides for constitution of an Internal Committee in each Administrative Department which will ensure that the service records of the Government servant being reviewed, alongwith a summary, bringing out all relevant information, is placed before the Review Committee.