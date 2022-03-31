J&K govt prematurely retires five more employees under new provision

The employees have been retired under Article 226 (2) of the J&K Civil Service Regulations amended by the J&K in October 2020 to enable it to retire an employee upon completion of 22 years of service or attaining 48 years of age "in the public interest".

The J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) was the first to prematurely retire, under the new provision, an orderly named Fayaz Ahmad Siraj after completing 27 years of service on October 14, 2020.