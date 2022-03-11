J&K govt promotes 11 cops

News agency GNS quoted an order saying that five of the officers have been elevated to the grade of Super Time Scale (Level-14).

The government also posted Mahendra Nath Tiwari, IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre as IGP CID J&K.

According to an government order, those promoted to Super Time Scale- (ii)-IG (Level-14) of the Pay Matrix are Uttam Chand, with effect from 01.01.2020, on proforma basis, on reversion to the parent cadre; Vidhi Kumar Birdi with effect from 01.01.2021 - on proforma basis; Keshav Ram Chaurasia with effect from 01.01.2021 on proforma basis; Atul Kumar Goel with effect from 01.01.2022 and Bhim Sen Tuti with effect from 01.01.2022 with “drawl of officiating pay from the date.