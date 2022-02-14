J&K govt promotes six IAS officers

Srinagar, Feb 14: The J&K government on Monday ordered promotion of six IAS officers to various scales of the all India service.
As per an order issued to this effect by the government, Sheetal Nanda and Saugat Biswas have been promoted to the Super Time Scale of IAS (Level 14 of Pay matrix) with effect from 1 January 2022.
The officers shall undergo mid-career Phase-IV training as and when deputed by Government of India and will have to pass the departmental examination within one year, as applicable.
Nanda shall be designated as Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government consequent to the promotion.
Sushma Chauhan, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and Sarmad Hafeez—have been promoted to the Selection Grade of IAS (Level 13 of Pay matrix) with effect from 1 January 2022.
Consequently, these officers shall be designated as Secretary to the Government.
Also, Faz Lul Haseeb has been promoted to the Senior Time Scale of IAS (Level 11 of Pay matrix) with effect from 1 January 2022.