J&K Govt restores parity among all UT employees, notifies SO 192 repeal

Jammu, Sep 6: J&K government on Tuesday notified the repealing of Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (Conditions of Service, Pay and Allowances) and Fixation of Tenure Rules, 2020, with effect from September 1, 2022.
The notification is in consonance with the decision of the Administrative Council, headed by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on August 14 this year as an Independence Day gift to thousands of UT employees, thus ending existing disparities between the newly appointed employees and in-service candidates in terms of service conditions, pay, allowances and other benefits.
Only deviation in today’s notification vis-a-vis the Administrative Council’s decision of August 14 was that earlier the scrapping of discriminatory SO was to take effect from August 1, 2022.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India, the Lieutenant Governor is pleased to direct that the Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (Conditions of Service, Pay and Allowances) and Fixation of Tenure Rules, 2020 notified vide S.O. 192 dated June 17, 2020 is hereby repealed with effect from September 1, 2022,” read a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) Secretary Dr Piyush Singla.
Earlier on the eve of 75th Independence Day, the Administrative Council (AC) had approved the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Service, Pay and Allowances) and Fixation Rules, 2020, notified vide S.O. 192 of 2020 (successor of S.O 202 of 2015), with effect from August 1, 2022.
Official spokesperson had mentioned that the decision of Administrative Council also comprising Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, would “bring all government employees being appointed in the Union territory of J&K on an equal footing with their earlier appointed counterparts who might be occupying the same or comparable posts in the cadre.”
The repealing of discriminatory SO 192 will benefit all categories of employees, including those employed under the Prime Minister’s Special Development Package. Even in terms of transfers also, the transfer policy in vogue will be applicable to all employees.
The government had stated that a significant number of grievances from the newly appointed employees and in-service candidates, who would apply for higher posts but were not given pay protection, would also be alleviated.