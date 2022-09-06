J&K Govt restores parity among all UT employees, notifies SO 192 repeal

Official spokesperson had mentioned that the decision of Administrative Council also comprising Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, would “bring all government employees being appointed in the Union territory of J&K on an equal footing with their earlier appointed counterparts who might be occupying the same or comparable posts in the cadre.”

The repealing of discriminatory SO 192 will benefit all categories of employees, including those employed under the Prime Minister’s Special Development Package. Even in terms of transfers also, the transfer policy in vogue will be applicable to all employees.

The government had stated that a significant number of grievances from the newly appointed employees and in-service candidates, who would apply for higher posts but were not given pay protection, would also be alleviated.