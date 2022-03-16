J&K govt restructures State Marriage Assistance Scheme

As per the restructured scheme, any girl of legally marriageable age belonging to the families of Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) or Priority Household (PHH) ration card holders, will be eligible for one-time financial assistance of Rs. 50,000. The assistance will be given before her marriage, for which she will be required to apply at least one month in advance to the concerned District Social Welfare Officer.

The scheme requires the concerned District Social Welfare Officer to verify the details of the beneficiary regarding marital status, age and non-availing of benefits under other schemes like Ladli Beti, besides ensuring disbursement of the financial assistance before the date of marriage through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).