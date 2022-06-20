J&K govt terminates services of 112 'absent' doctors

According to the orders, the doctors were given notices to resume their services.

“These doctors neither replied to notice nor reported back for duties,” the orders by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary H&ME reads, adding, “the cases of these doctors have been examined thoroughly in the department in view of the rule position governing the subject and it has been found that since these doctors have not resumed their duties despite notices issued to them and this act on their part is a voluntary act and they are liable to be discharged from services on account of unauthorized absence from duties….”