J&K govt terminates services of 112 'absent' doctors

Srinagar, Jun 20: The J&K government on Monday ordered termination from services of 112 doctors for "unauthorized" absence from their duties.
According to separate orders by Health & Medical Education Department, those terminated from the services include medical officers, Consultant Surgeon and B-Grade Specialists, news agency GNS reported.
According to the orders, the doctors were given notices to resume their services.
“These doctors neither replied to notice nor reported back for duties,” the orders by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary H&ME reads, adding, “the cases of these doctors have been examined thoroughly in the department in view of the rule position governing the subject and it has been found that since these doctors have not resumed their duties despite notices issued to them and this act on their part is a voluntary act and they are liable to be discharged from services on account of unauthorized absence from duties….”
According to one of the orders, the doctors terminated include Dr. Ramotra Rohini Krishan (Medical Officer) from Kathua who has been absent since 19 October 2017; Dr. Ajaydeep Singh of Nanak Nagar, Jammu (Consultant Surgeon; absent since 12.10.2017); Dr. Abdul Hamid of Shiva Doda (Medical Officer; absent from 16.02.2018), Dr. Mudasir Maqbool Wani of Ompora Budgam (Medical Officer; absent since 21.08.2018), Dr. Sabiya Majid of Al Noor Colony Buchpora (Medical Officer, absent since 01.07.2018), Dr. Hanief Maqbool Tantary of Palhalan Pattan (Medical Officer; absent since 31.01.2020); Dr Mohammad Shafeeq Rubani of Tangdhar Karnah Kupwara (Medical Officer; absent 15.10.2019) and Dr Aijaz Ahmad Bhat (Medical Officer; absent 31.03.2020). Similar orders have been passed in case of 114 other doctors.