J&K govt ties up with Internet company Meesho to support 1,800 self help groups, women entrepreneurs

Jammu, Nov 17: The Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (Umeed) and Meesho, India’s fastest-growing internet commerce company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the growth of 1,800 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) by providing them an online platform to launch and grow their business and empower the rural women entrepreneurs.

A government spokesman said that the MoU was signed and exchanged in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, here at Raj Bhavan.

Congratulating women entrepreneurs of the Self-Help Groups and Meesho officials on the occasion, the LG said that the partnership will help in building lives and livelihood for rural communities and provide greater access to economic activities, financial independence to rural women entrepreneurs.