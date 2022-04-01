J&K Govt to roll out NMMS App for monitoring of MGNREGA works

Jammu, Apr 1: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir is going to roll out the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) App through which attendance of the works with 20 workers or more will be taken and uploaded on MIS of Mahatma Gandhi NREGA (NREGAsoft) on daily basis.
NMMS restrains the bogus attendance and pilferage of wages under MGNREGA scheme.
The National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) is aiming to bring transparency and to ensure proper monitoring of the schemes on the ground. It records real-time attendance of workers by uploading the geotagged photographs of worksites so that only genuine beneficiaries get paid.
With the launch of this app, real-time- same day attendance can be uploaded besides the app works in both offline and online modes.
Moreover, attendance can only be uploaded within the area of work location with registered IEMI device only. The app also has GPS tracking and work site photo uploading features.