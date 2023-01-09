J&K Govt tweaks reimbursement procedure | First 2 children of police martyrs to get educational expenses upto Rs 46,000 annually

As per the modified procedure, the government will reimburse the expenditure towards monthly fee, transportation charges, up to a maximum ceiling of Rs 3,000 per child per month; one-time annual uniform charges, up to a maximum ceiling of Rs 10,000 per child per year and one-time expenditure on books (only text books prescribed by the respective Boards) if any, up to class 12th in any school (both government and private), within the territorial jurisdiction of the Union Territory of J&K.

This arrangement will be deemed to come into force fully for the year 2022-2023, besides the pending claim of Rs 15.22 lakh for the year 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 will be reimbursed, subject to the specified stipulations, out of the funds amounting to Rs 1.70 Cr approved under detailed Head 028-Grant-in-aid and from the next fiscal onwards, the budgetary allocations on this account would be provisioned under Detailed Head 088- Welfare.