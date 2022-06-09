J&K Govt winds up Stationery and Office Supplies Department

The decision was taken at the Administrative Council (AC) meeting under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

As per an official handout, the decision has been taken "in consideration of the fact that the General Financial Rules 2017, mandate the purchase of common use goods and services from the GEM Portal".