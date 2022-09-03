J&K grenade attack case: Main conspirator arrested, two grenades seized

Four operatives of the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) were arrested earlier in connection with the grenade attack on the Ind police post in Ramban's Gool area on August 2 that left two policemen injured.

Shoket Ali Laiwal of Thakrakot village in Reasi, the main conspirator in the case, was arrested and two grenades were recovered from the Jabbar forests of Gool, police said in a statement.