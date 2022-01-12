J&K HC issues notice on petition seeking return of Hyderpora encounter victim's body

The court has given 10 days' time to the respondents and set January 27 as the next date for hearing for the case.

Magray's father Mohammad Latief had filed a petition on December 30 last year after his repeated pleas for the return of the body were turned down. A special investigation team (SIT) of police probing the encounter revealed that while one civilian was killed by a foreign terrorist, two others, including a local "militant" (Magray), died in crossfire after being used as human shield by the hiding ultra.

However, Latief rejected the police's version and knocked the doors of the high court to press for the return of his son's body, mentioning his "innocence" and the family's long contribution in the fight against terrorism in his 18-page petition.

Latief's lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat told PTI that the petition came up for hearing in the Srinagar-wing of the high court before a single bench headed by Justice Mohan Lal who issued a notice to the Union of India and others to file their response within 10 days.

Rajawat said the next date of hearing in the case was set on January 27.

A Pakistani terrorist and three other people were killed in Hyderpora on November 15, 2021 and the police claimed that all the slain men had links to militancy. The families of the three, alleging foul play, had claimed that they were innocent, prompting the police to order the inquiry. Separately, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.