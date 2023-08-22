J&K: IED defused along Jammu-Srinagar highway in Nagrota

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said that a suspicious object was spotted alongside the highway at Nagrota in Jammu early morning today.

“Immediately, a technical examination of the object was initiated. Bomb Disposal team was called at spot," the SSP said.

During the investigation, he said that the suspicious object turned out to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

It has been destroyed by the Technical Team / Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) through a controlled mechanism, he added.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been taken up.

Further details will be shared accordingly, he stated.