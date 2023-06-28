J&K: Langar committees begin preparation for Amarnath Yatra on Jammu-Srinagar highway

He said that this is their thirteenth langar as they continue to serve langar for Shri Amarnath Pilgrims.

"For the first time after many years, the holy Amarnath Yatra in Jammu & Kashmir starting from 1st July will be 2 months long, and we expect a huge rush of Shri Amarnath Ji Devotees. In view of this our preparation is under way," he added.

He mentioned that they were preparing to provide every devotee with rest, food, medical care and other facilities during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Tilak Raj, a member of the committee, added that the District Administration of Udhampur is supportive and cooperative, and they have been providing the langar organisers with whatever resources they need such as electricity, water and other materials.

