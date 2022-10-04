JK LG grieved over DG Prisons' murder

Srinagar Oct 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday expressed grief over the alleged murder of J&K DG Prisons H K Lohia by his domestic help last night.
"Shri Hemant Lohia was an outstanding Police officer and a great human being. He served the country with great honour & dedication. Shocked and deeply grieved at his sad demise. My condolences to the bereaved family and friends, " LG Sinha said in a tweet.
Police said that "no terror act is apparent as per initial investigation" in the killing of J&K DG Prisons H K Lohia allegedly murdered by his domestic help, "but thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility".
"In the initial investigation into the incident of death of DG Prisons, Shri. HK Lohia, it has come to fore that one domestic helper Yasir Ahmed, a resident of Ramban is the main accused, "a police spokesman said.