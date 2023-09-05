J&K LG hands over appointment letters to kin of three civilians killed in Shopian in 2020

Jammu, Sep 05: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today handed over the appointment letters to the next of kin of three civilians killed in Shopian in July 2020.
An official statement said that the appointment letters on compassionate ground were handed over to Mtr. Shareen Akhter, wife of Sh Mohd Abrar, a resident of Tarkassi, Kotranka, Rajouri; Sh Mohd Arif, brother of Sh Mohd. Imtiyaz, resident of Dhar Sakri Kotranka, Rajouri and Sh Farayaz Ahmed, brother of Sh Mohd Abrar of Kotranka Rajouri.
The Lt Governor also handed over the appointment letter under SRO-43 to Smt Neeta Devi, widow of Chager Kumar of Dhandal, Ramnagar Udhampur who was killed in an IED blast in Udhampur in 2022.
The Lt Governor interacted with the family members of the deceased civilians and assured all possible assistance by the administration in the future.