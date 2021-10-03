J&K LG inaugurates 'Retreat Ceremony' on int'l border in Jammu

The event was witnessed by hundreds of tourists and local residents.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor observed that the ceremony on the lines of Amritsar's Wagah Border reflects the great legacy and valour of Border Security Force (BSF), India's first line of defence.

"On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversaries of Gandhi ji and Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, Border Security Force has made a new beginning that will ensure a massive push to the border tourism in the UT, besides putting Suchetgarh into the global tourism map," he said.

With the beginning of retreat ceremony, the long pending demand of the people of Suchetgarh has been fulfilled. Now, the tourism potential of Suchetgarh will be fully tapped, giving a fillip to the economic development of the area, Sinha said.

Giriraj Singh, Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj was the special guest on the occasion.