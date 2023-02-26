​J&K LG Manoj Sinha condemns killing of Kashmiri Pandit in Pulwama

Jammu, Feb 26: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Sunday condemned the killing of Kashmiri Pandit in Pulwama saying the administration has given free hand to security forces to deal with the killers.
"Strongly condem the dastardly terror attack on Sanjay Kumar Sharma in Pulwama," Sinha said in a statement.
He said the administration is standing strong with the bereaved family. "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The administration has given a free hand to the security forces to deal with the terrorists and we will continue to combat such acts of terrorism firmly and decisively," he said.