J&K masters' roller hockey team becomes national champion for 4th consecutive year

Jammu, Jan 03: In the recently concluded 60th National Roller Skating championship at Bengaluru, the masters' roller hockey team of J&K again retained the champions title for the 4th consecutive year.
The team won under the captaincy of Rajesh Anand, an international player and DSP of J&K Police, a statement by information department said.
It said that the J&K masters' team did not even loose their single match for the last four years in the nationals.
The members of the gold medal winning team were Anksuh Kohli, Dr.Rai Brinder Singh, Ramneesh Sharma, Gagan Singh Jamwal , Arvin Singh ,Vikram Gupta, Sanjeev Kumar and Sunil Pargal .
"It is also a great honour for the J&K that the masters roller hockey team is performing extraordinary at national level and adding gold to the medal tally of JKRSA," it said.