J&K parties inciting people in Kashmir to disturb peace: Ravinder Raina

“They are fueling the peaceful situation in Kashmir by provoking the people to promote bloodshed. These political parties are opposing the right to voting to those who have lived in J&K for the last 15 to 20 years and they constitutionally have become eligible to cast vote in legislative assembly and other local elections. These people have become eligible with the implementation of the Representation of Peoples Act 1950 following the scrapping of special status of J&K,” Raina said while speaking to the media at the BJP headquarters in Jammu.

Raina took potshots at the All Party Meeting of PAGD members and Shiv Sena in Srinagar to discuss the inclusion of non-locals in the voting list even as the same has been clarified by the government that no outsider has been included.

Raina said that the former Union Home Minister and Former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed had contested from Uttar Pradesh and senior Congress Party leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad had contested elections from Maharashtra for Parliamentary seats but no one raised objection against the elections from UP or Maharashtra.