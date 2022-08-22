J&K parties inciting people in Kashmir to disturb peace: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, Aug 22: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina on Monday accused Congress Party, National Conference and PDP of "inciting people of Kashmir to disturb the peaceful situation in Kashmir".
“They are fueling the peaceful situation in Kashmir by provoking the people to promote bloodshed. These political parties are opposing the right to voting to those who have lived in J&K for the last 15 to 20 years and they constitutionally have become eligible to cast vote in legislative assembly and other local elections. These people have become eligible with the implementation of the Representation of Peoples Act 1950 following the scrapping of special status of J&K,” Raina said while speaking to the media at the BJP headquarters in Jammu.
Raina took potshots at the All Party Meeting of PAGD members and Shiv Sena in Srinagar to discuss the inclusion of non-locals in the voting list even as the same has been clarified by the government that no outsider has been included.
Raina said that the former Union Home Minister and Former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed had contested from Uttar Pradesh and senior Congress Party leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad had contested elections from Maharashtra for Parliamentary seats but no one raised objection against the elections from UP or Maharashtra.
“They contest elections as per their convenience from any part of the country, but oppose even eligible people if one deserves to be included in the voting list as a voter after living for over 15 to 20 years in J&K. Many families from J&K live in Delhi, Gurugram, Pune and Bangalore and other areas of the country and they have permanently settled and have become voters there, yet no one raised objections. But the Congress Party, NC and PDP are opposing those who deserve to be given their constitutional rights,” he said while targeting the opposition political parties.
“They have started propaganda to disturb peace / blood shed under a well hatched conspiracy and provoking people against one another which they did for almost 70 years in J&K during rule,” he added.
He said that “Congress Party, NC and PDP failed to do justice with the Tribals, Pahari, Valmiki, West Pakistani, Gorkha and Dalits in J&K by denying them voting rights for last 70 years in J&K in Legislative Assembly elections, Panchayat elections, BDC and other local elections.”
“BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given equal right to the people of Jammu and Kashmir which is guaranteed by the constitution of the nation,” he said.