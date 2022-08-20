J&K: Pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine resumes after being suspended overnight amid rains

Over 1,500 devotees were allowed to resume the journey on the old track around 6.30 am from Darshani Dodi in Katra, the base camp for the yatra, they said.

However, the Himkoti (battery car) track which is also known as the new track, is still closed due to ongoing clearance operation, even as the helicopter service remained suspended due to bad weather, officials said.

The pilgrimage was temporarily suspended Friday evening following heavy rains in the Trikuta hills. Thousands of pilgrims were present at the shrine when it started raining heavily around 6 pm and continued till midnight.

Several videos shared on social media show flood-like situations on the Vaishno Devi track.