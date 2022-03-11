J&K poised for huge transformation: Rana

Jammu, Mar 11: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir was poised for a huge transformation with the Prime Minister’s mission of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ forming the core of the governance to ensure equitable opportunities of growth to all segments and regions.
A statement of BJP issued here said that addressing the BJP workers during a 2-day programme in Surinsar, Rana described the BJP as a mass movement dedicated to the cause and welfare of the people, which had been re-established and recognised during the recently-held elections in four states, with every segment of the society, rising above caste and religious barriers, reposing their faith in the party at the strength of its performance.
“The fact that the electors of Deoband stamped their preference for the BJP smashes the malicious propaganda against the party being religion-specific,” he said. “The focus of the governance has been to ensure that the benefits of the welfare schemes and development programmes reach every Indian, no matter the religion, caste of political ideology he or she subscribes to.”
Rana said that women empowerment and emancipation in particular had received the focused attention of the government.
He said that the people of J&K wanted change in the stereotype political management which had thus far remained the domain of the selected few and benefitted the elite political class alone.
“The change is the essence of democracy and the electors in this part of the country also want devolution of power to enable them to shape their socio-economic destiny,” Rana said.
He reiterated that the BJP stands guarantee to equitable opportunities for progress and development to all the regions and the sub-regions.