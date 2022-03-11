J&K poised for huge transformation: Rana

A statement of BJP issued here said that addressing the BJP workers during a 2-day programme in Surinsar, Rana described the BJP as a mass movement dedicated to the cause and welfare of the people, which had been re-established and recognised during the recently-held elections in four states, with every segment of the society, rising above caste and religious barriers, reposing their faith in the party at the strength of its performance.

“The fact that the electors of Deoband stamped their preference for the BJP smashes the malicious propaganda against the party being religion-specific,” he said. “The focus of the governance has been to ensure that the benefits of the welfare schemes and development programmes reach every Indian, no matter the religion, caste of political ideology he or she subscribes to.”