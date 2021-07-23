Jaish operated Hexa-Copter laden with 5 kg IED shot down in Akhnoor: ADGP Mukesh Singh

Jammu, July 23: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Mukesh Singh Friday said that Jammu police have shot-down a 'Hexa-Copter' operated by the Jaish e Mohammad outfit near Akhnoor area of the border laden with 5 kilograms of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) he said "was to be planted somewhere for explosion in Jammu by the receiver who did not turn-up".

Following information about a drone flying over the border belt of Kanachak along the International Border (IB) on Thursday night, a quick reaction team (QRT) of the police swung into action and shot it down using anti-drone strategy, a police official said.

The drone was flying about seven to eight kilometres inside the border, the officials said, adding that it had six big wings and was a tetra-copter.