J&K regions, sub-regions being equitably empowered: Rana

Jammu, May 12: Senior BJP leader, Devender Singh Rana, today said that Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised for a huge transformation with equitable political, economic and social empowerment of all regions, sub-regions and appeasement to none.
Rana said Jammu is destined to play equal role in the political discourse of the Union Territory and expressed happiness over realisation dawning on the entire political spectrum of Jammu and Kashmir that political role of Jammu cannot be downplayed or put under the carpet anymore because of the self-centric politics of chosen and privileged few.
“J&K people will now become part of the country’s growth story by extending their support to the landmark initiatives being taken by the government for heralding a new era of development wherein all regions, sub-regions of J&K will be equitably politically, economically and socially empowered,”the BJP leader said.
Rana alongwith Munish Sharma, Prabhari BJYM and Anju Dogra, BJP State Secretary were interacting with the people during the public grievances redressal camp—a mechanism held on weekly basis-- at the BJP headquarters at Trikuta Nagar, a press release said.
Rana said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new era of hope and promise with the era of despondency becoming a nightmare of the past. He dwelt in detail about various path breaking initiatives taken across Jammu and Kashmir during recent years with an avowed objective of ensuring development, creating infrastructural facilities, strengthening utility services and giving fillip to growth as a result of massive investments. He added that the investments will manifest in industrialisation on a mega scale thus opening vistas of opportunities for economic empowerment and generation of jobs for professionals, technocrats, educated unemployed besides skilled and unskilled workforce.
Rana asserted that the BJP believes in inclusive Jammu and Kashmir, with every segment of society, irrespective of region, religion, race or caste having equal opportunities to prosper and progress and equal rights in the governance. The party does not believe in the political hegemony of any region or a particular section of elites. The people's power will triumph under the cherished agenda of Modi’s Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.
BJP leader said the Prime Minister’s vision of Atma Nirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat is Sashaktikaran (empowerment) of all, irrespective of religion, region or caste. It is with this mantra that every BJP Karyakarta is reaching out to the people, making them aware about the schemes tailored by the government for their welfare, listen to their problems and make every effort in getting these resolved by taking up the grievances or issues with appropriate forums in the administration.