J&K requires startup fillip to change ‘govt job’ mindset: Dr Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Sep 16: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Saturday said that it was heartening to see J&K taking a giant leap in agri-startups, particularly Aroma Mission yet it (J&K) still required a startup fillip to change “government job” mindset.
He said that in the midst of a start-up revolution across India, this “government job mind-set” could prove to be an impediment.
Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology besides being MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, stated this after inaugurating ‘Youth Conclave’ organized by CSIR-IIIM Jammu here.
Addressing the Youth Conclave, the Union Minister said that this was the best time happening in India as the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya sparked global aspirations among Indian students. “With the unlocking of space technology by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the doors of Sriharikota are open for the public now to watch satellite or rocket-launch which was a dream earlier. Some ten thousand people watched the Aditya-L1 launch and 1000 media persons were present during the launch of Chandrayaan-3,” he added.
Dr Jitendra said, “India’s Youth today is no longer the prisoner of aspiration as this generation has aspirations in abundance and avenues in tons, with numerous opportunities knocking at their doors in the form of start-ups which are now the engines of economic growth.”
Praising National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 as one of the revolutionary steps taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that it (NEP-2020) supplemented start-up ecosystem (Start-up India, Stand-up India clarion call given by PM), promised new careers and entrepreneurship opportunities for students and youth in India.
He further said that the provision of multiple entry or exit option was something to be cherished as this academic flexibility would have a positive impact on the students related to the availing of different career opportunities at different times, depending upon their intrinsic learning and inherent aptitude.
Saying that one of the objectives of NEP-202 “is delinking degrees from education”, Dr Jitendra said, “Linking degrees with education has taken a heavy toll on our education system and society as well. One of the fall-outs has been an increasing number of educated unemployed.” Referring to the 9 years of Modi government, he pointed out that apart from formal jobs, lakhs of opportunities and avenues had been created outside the government sector for the youth of the country, be it start-up policy, Mudra Scheme or PM SVANidhi etc.