J&K requires startup fillip to change ‘govt job’ mindset: Dr Jitendra Singh

He said that in the midst of a start-up revolution across India, this “government job mind-set” could prove to be an impediment.

Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology besides being MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, stated this after inaugurating ‘Youth Conclave’ organized by CSIR-IIIM Jammu here.

Addressing the Youth Conclave, the Union Minister said that this was the best time happening in India as the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya sparked global aspirations among Indian students. “With the unlocking of space technology by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the doors of Sriharikota are open for the public now to watch satellite or rocket-launch which was a dream earlier. Some ten thousand people watched the Aditya-L1 launch and 1000 media persons were present during the launch of Chandrayaan-3,” he added.