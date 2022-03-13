J&K residents want to become frontrunners in India’s growth story: Surjeet Singh Slathia

Samba, Mar 13: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K Unit Vice President Surjeet Singh Slathia Sunday said that the people of J&K want to become frontrunners in India’s growth story.
A statement of BJP issued here said that speaking at a function held in Samba, he said BJP was the first and the only choice for those believing in the politics of performance.
Slathia said that the country was witnessing a new era of a surge in development with a focus on infrastructure, industrialisation, investment, job generation, and economic resurgence.
“How can Jammu and Kashmir lag,” he said and expressed optimism about the big fillip in socio-economic development under the motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ involving all communities.