J&K set to have world class railway stations: BJP
Jammu, Aug 6: Jammu and Kashmir BJP General Secretary and former minister, DrDevinder Kumar Manyal today said that the laying of the foundation stone for transforming three existing railway stations under ‘Amrit Bharat Stations’ scheme is yet another milestone in the transport sector of this UT under the Narender Modi government.
In a statement, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including Jammu Tawi, Badgam and Udhampur railway stations to be redeveloped and make them world class with an investment of Rs 294 crore.
Dr Manyal said that the mega projects will redevelop three railway stations, along with more than 500 other stations in the country, which itself speaks to the fact that for the first time there is a government at the centre under which Jammu and Kashmir is getting equal share and opportunities in every sector. It is highly appreciable and reflective of the approach of the Union government to take all together in a march towards development, progress, and prosperity.
“On completion of the work to redevelop three railway stations, these will be equipped with the provision of amenities like a roof plaza, shopping zone, food court, kids play area, segregated entry and exit gates, multi level parking, lift escalators, executive lounge, waiting area, travelator, and divyangjan friendly facilities, which will make them the centres of socio-economic activities in the region,”the BJP leader said.
He said that Kashmir, being a famous tourist destination, attracts a large number of people from across the country, and similarly, Jammu too witnesses a heavy rush of religious pilgrims and tourists.