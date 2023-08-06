J&K set to have world class railway stations: BJP

In a statement, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including Jammu Tawi, Badgam and Udhampur railway stations to be redeveloped and make them world class with an investment of Rs 294 crore.

Dr Manyal said that the mega projects will redevelop three railway stations, along with more than 500 other stations in the country, which itself speaks to the fact that for the first time there is a government at the centre under which Jammu and Kashmir is getting equal share and opportunities in every sector. It is highly appreciable and reflective of the approach of the Union government to take all together in a march towards development, progress, and prosperity.