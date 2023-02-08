J&K set to see completion of Jal Jeevan Mission by June 2023: Officials

Jammu, Feb 08: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta conducted virtual tour of works taken up under the central flagship programme Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) across the UT of J&K. He interacted with public and officials of the department for taking first hand appraisal of the progress made in the mission so far.

At the outset, the Chief Secretary asked the officers about the progress of the mission and asked them to meet the deadlines without any fail. He directed them to tender all the components of each scheme to complete them fully. He also urged them to expedite the tendering of remaining works so that these are taken up before March this year.

He impressed upon them to involve the local people so that the scheme runs successfully in future as well.

He enjoined upon the officers of the mission to augment the monitoring mechanism for the effective implementation of this mega mission. He also stressed on third party evaluation of the works besides greater role for public representatives and Paani Samities in monitoring progress.