J&K set to see completion of JJM by June 2023

The virtual tour took place in a meeting attended by Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department; Mission Director, JJM; Deputy Commissioners; Special Secretary, JSD; Director Finance, JSD; Chief Engineers; Superintending Engineers; Executive Engineers and other officers of the Jal Shakti Department.

At the outset, the Chief Secretary asked the officers about the progress of the mission and asked them to meet the deadlines without any fail. He directed them to tender all the components of each scheme to complete them fully. He also urged them to expedite the tendering of remaining works so that these are taken up before March this year.