J&K set to see completion of JJM by June 2023

Jammu, Feb 8: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta conducted virtual tour of works taken up under the central flagship programme Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) across the UT of J&K. He interacted with public and officials of the department for taking first hand appraisal of the progress made in the mission so far.
The virtual tour took place in a meeting attended by Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department; Mission Director, JJM; Deputy Commissioners; Special Secretary, JSD; Director Finance, JSD; Chief Engineers; Superintending Engineers; Executive Engineers and other officers of the Jal Shakti Department.
At the outset, the Chief Secretary asked the officers about the progress of the mission and asked them to meet the deadlines without any fail. He directed them to tender all the components of each scheme to complete them fully. He also urged them to expedite the tendering of remaining works so that these are taken up before March this year.
He impressed upon them to involve the local people so that the scheme runs successfully in future as well.
He enjoined upon the officers of the mission to augment the monitoring mechanism for the effective implementation of this mega mission. He also stressed on third party evaluation of the works besides greater role for public representatives and Paani Samities in monitoring progress.
Chief Secretary laid stress on using techniques like Critical Path Method (CPM) and Resource Management System for better control and understanding of the priority areas and discerning the way forward to complete each work on time.
He instructed the officers to carry out the capacity building of the field workers so that the mission worth Rs 11000 Cr is implemented efficiently. He maintained that such missions provide golden opportunity to departments to enhance their efficiency in terms of capacity of their employees and addressing the manpower requirements as well.
Dr Mehta also asked about the pace of water testing under JJM and the remedial measures taken in case of poor quality of water found anywhere. He exhorted upon them to involve people and PRI representatives in the testing process and give the testing kits to PaaniSamities for quality check of the tap water.